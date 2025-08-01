Calderdale Council is “very keen” for Square Chapel to be brought back into use as an arts centre, a meeting heard.

Following closure of the troubled Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax in February, a question mark has hung over the future of the building, with worried patrons wanting to know what is in store.

The centre had admitted prior to closure that there were “a number of artists” who had not been paid following performances there.

A petition organised by Equity trade union seeking to secure the re-opening of the building has been signed by 2,000 people and almost 100 recently attended a public meeting to rally support.

Supporters hold Save Square Chapel for the People placards at the public meeting to rally support, held at Calderdale Industrial Museum in Halifax. Photo: Dominic Bascombe/Equity

A number of questions were asked at a meeting of the full council by members of the public about what its role might be.

Pete Keal said before Arts Council England (ACE) and the council agreed to Square Chapel Community Interest Company (CIC) letting the centre to the neighbouring Piece Hall to use as “green rooms” for its summer series of concerts, there seemed to be an expectation the CIC would vacate the building and hand over the keys to ACE.

“If Square Chapel CIC does not do so once this letting has ended, does ACE have the power to repossess the building?

“If so, would the council urge ACE to exercise this power?” he said.

Square Chapel, Halifax

Sandra Shearn and Janet Mace both said they had enjoyed arts and social events at the centre and were worried about its future.

Ms Mace asked: “What are the proposals for the centre in future and what opportunities will the general public have to examine these proposals and voice their opinions?”

And Anthony Shaw asked if council cabinet member for public services and communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) would meet representatives of the Save The Square Chapel For The People campaign and work with them to re-establish Square Chapel as an arts centre “with good community links and outreach”.

Responding, Coun Durrans said she would meet with the recently-established campaign group.

“I am absolutely willing to meet representatives from the group with a council officer,” she said.

“The council’s role would be to advocate for Square Chapel to be brought back into use as an arts centre.

“The council doesn’t have any direct influence over the owner or operator of Square Chapel or over Arts Council England, which has a charge over the building,” she said.

Replying to Ms Shearn and Ms Mace, she said the council does not own Square Chapel, although there are two pieces of council land leased to the CIC.

“Arts Council England would have primary responsibility for taking decisions on future use or disposals with the owner and any administrator, receiver or other insolvency practitioner that may be appointed,” she said.

“Officers are aware of the current position in respect of the operator and have been in discussion with Arts Council England representatives on the future of the building.

“Whilst the council would like to be involved and support the decisions on the future of the arts centre, it doesn’t have any direct responsibility for the process or how it will be managed.”

Coun Durrans told Mr Keal: “The council is very keen to see Square Chapel brought back into use as an arts centre for the borough and we are in contact with the Arts Council to try and encourage a resolution that achieves this as an outcome.”