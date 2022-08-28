Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the first three Todmorden Town Deal proposals are approved by the Government, they will get a portion of the potential £17.5 million on offer to the town for projects.

The business cases for Centre Vale Park (and Fielden Hall), Todmorden Town Hall and Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub have now been submitted.

Business cases for the five other possible projects – for public places in the heart of Todmorden, enterprise in the heart of Todmorden, the Hippodrome Theatre, Todmorden, the Riverside Centre, Walsden, and an all-ability cycle centre in the town – are expected to be submitted in September.

A view of Todmorden the surrounding hills. Picture Tony Johnson

Calderdale Council is the accountable body for the submissions and Councillor Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, said that subject to the Government approving the business cases, there will be a fresh programme of public consultation in the autumn.

Coun Courtney said submission of the first business cases was a key moment for the town, for projects which would help build Todmorden as a strong and resilient town.

“As Accountable Body for Todmorden’s Town Deal, we are excited to announce that the first three of eight business cases have been submitted to the Government for the £17.5 million Town Deal proposals.

“The remaining five business cases are due to be submitted in September.

Calderdale councillor Sarah Courtney

“This is a key moment for the whole community and for the future of this distinctive, vibrant town.

“The proposed projects support the council’s priority to build strong, resilient towns where people can connect, contribute to the local economy, be more active, feel safe, start well and age well,” she said.

The public places in the heart of Todmorden and enterprise in the heart of Todmorden proposals in particular have caused concern among town centre businesses including at Todmorden Market and Market Hall, traders worried about possible loss of parking places in the main Bramsche Square car park affecting trade.

But Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder) promised further consultation would take place.

Todmorden Town Hall

“The views of the local community are hugely important in the town’s transformation.

“Subject to Government approving the business cases, there will be a programme of public consultation in autumn 2022 to give everyone the chance to view and comment on proposals and suggest refinements.

“Projects would also need planning approval, offering further opportunities for consultation,” she said.

Chair of Todmorden Town Deal Board, Pam Warhurst, said she was delighted that three of the business cases in the Town Investment Plan have reached this next stage of their journey – this was a milestone for our Town Deal and for the community-led board.

Chair of Todmorden Town Deal Board Pam Warhurst

The board recently stated that a report confirmed that the contributions of Todmorden communities over the past 15 years – particularly in Todmorden Council’s 2013 ‘Town Plan for Todmorden’ – were a relevant and sound base from which many of the priorities and themes included in the proposed schemes could be identified.

Suggestions made in various consultations in this period include transport, with bus and rail, cycling and car picked out as priorities, space and land use, having a more attractive town centre to spend time in, and sustainability and the environment.

Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub