Two years and still waiting: Councillor complains over length of time it has taken for Calderdale Council report on major project costs

Calderdale Council’s Conservative group leader is calling for a review of his authority’s major project costings to be submitted to councillors.
By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 08:01 BST

Coun Steven Leigh complained a tracking report on major Calderdale Council capital projects ranging from Halifax’s Piece Hall to Northgate House, Halifax, which had been requested by a previous Audit Committee chair, had still not been presented two years later.

He told Audit Committee colleagues former councillor Stephen Baines, who represented Northowram and Shelf ward for the Conservatives, had made the request when he chaired the committee.

“It was on the range of projects – all of them really – original estimated costings and what the final outcome was,” he said.

Coun Steven Leigh
Coun Steven Leigh
It was still not on the list of requested reports coming back to the committee, said Coun Leigh (Con, Ryburn) .

“I am concerned things decided by this committee are being passed over, and it shouldn’t be that way,” he said.

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said her understanding was that there was some question about whether Audit Committee was the right forum for the issue to be considered as it might not meet the remit of internal audit.

“I’m not saying Audit shouldn’t look at that but it doesn’t fit with the Audit plan,” she said.

Coun Silvia Dacre
Coun Silvia Dacre

Coun Leigh said it had been put to the committee by Coun Baines – it was a simple request they had been told would be dealt with at the next meeting, but it had still to appear.

