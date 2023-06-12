Coun Steven Leigh complained a tracking report on major Calderdale Council capital projects ranging from Halifax’s Piece Hall to Northgate House, Halifax, which had been requested by a previous Audit Committee chair, had still not been presented two years later.

He told Audit Committee colleagues former councillor Stephen Baines, who represented Northowram and Shelf ward for the Conservatives, had made the request when he chaired the committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was on the range of projects – all of them really – original estimated costings and what the final outcome was,” he said.

Coun Steven Leigh

It was still not on the list of requested reports coming back to the committee, said Coun Leigh (Con, Ryburn) .

“I am concerned things decided by this committee are being passed over, and it shouldn’t be that way,” he said.

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said her understanding was that there was some question about whether Audit Committee was the right forum for the issue to be considered as it might not meet the remit of internal audit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not saying Audit shouldn’t look at that but it doesn’t fit with the Audit plan,” she said.

Coun Silvia Dacre