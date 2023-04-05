News you can trust since 1853
'Urban living' plan revealed for space above old Halifax jewellers shop

Unused storage space above the old H. Samuel jewellers branch in Halifax could provide some urban living space in the heart of the town centre, if planners agree.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 09:07 BST

Umar Hussain has applied for planning permission to change the use of the first, second and third floors of the premises on Crown Street, Halifax, into three apartments.

The proposals also seek to repair and, if necessary, replace the existing windows with the same style and design.

The plan is to keep the ground floor, which the jewellers vacated last September, as retail premises but use the first, second and third and floors as homes, with the fourth floor of the five storey building remaining as a loft.

The premises – now vacated by H. Samuel jewellers – at Crown Street, Halifax. Picture: GoogleThe premises – now vacated by H. Samuel jewellers – at Crown Street, Halifax. Picture: Google
A supporting statement says the floors above the retail unit are derelict and have not been occupied for a “significant” period.

The statement argues council policies on town centre properties support the application – the premises are within Halifax Town Centre Conservation Area and there are Grade II buildings across Crown Street and on surrounding streets.

“The existing floors above the ground floor are in dire need of renovation and to be brought back into use. This is supported with the requirements for good residential spaces within the context of the town centre,” it states.

The “brownfield” development proposals would make use of an existing town centre building of “no use” in its current condition, says the supporting statement.

Last October banners were spotted at the old H Samuel shop in Crown Street advertising that a European style supermarket was to open ‘soon’.

The full application – numbered 23/00212/FUL – can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s Planning Portal.

