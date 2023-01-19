With a guide price of £79,000, the old Bailiff Bridge village library near Brighouse could be yours, with bidding to start at 10am on Tuesday, February 21, through auctioneers Pugh (www.pugh-auctions.com).

The Devon Way building was closed by Calderdale Council in January 2019 due to health and safety concerns about the building, with alternatives including Brighouse and Halifax’s Central Library being used by most customers, said the authority.

As such, with council finances tight, the council’s financial situation meant spending money on it was not an option, councillors heard at the time, with money raised from the sale going into central funds.

The auction site describes the building, which is about two miles north of Brighouse, as “a residential development opportunity, comprising a single storey former library, approximately 132 square metres (1,419 square feet) on a site of approximately 0.05 hectares (0.124 acres).”

As it stands, the building consists of 121 sq m (1,302 sq ft) of “open plan” library, 1.9m (20 sq ft) of storage, a 3.5 m (37 sq ft) kitchen and a 5.5 m (59 sq feet) canteen.

But there is outline planning consent for demolishing the existing building to enable development there of two homes, says the auctioneer.

Details of that application – number 20/01084/LAA – can be found on the council’s Planning Portal.

Bidding on the building will close on Wednesday, February 22.

Additional costs and fees will also apply in addition to the sale price, buyers are warned.

Bailiff Bridge was one of several smaller libraries facing the axe.