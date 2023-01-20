A successful bid would have seen the council secure cash towards developing a major business park at Clifton, near Brighouse.

The council’s Deputy Leader, Coun Jane Scullion said Clifton was a “very compelling regeneration project” which would create up to 1,300 jobs and as such its failure to secure some cash was “surprising.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project remained an important one and alternative sources of funding would be explored, she said.

Artist impression of the Clifton Enterprise Zone in Brighouse (Picture Pegasus Group)

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said: “We are naturally disappointed that our bid for a share of the Government’s second round of Levelling Up funding has been unsuccessful for the proposed Clifton Business Park.

“However, we are ambitious for Calderdale, and our commitment to delivering sustainable economic growth and thriving towns remains strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing to explore alternative options as we move forward with our long-standing aspiration to make Clifton Business Park happen in line with the vision of our draft Local Plan.

“The Business Park’s proposed impact of creating 1,300 jobs for Calderdale and West Yorkshire make it a very compelling regeneration project, so it’s surprising that it didn’t succeed in the Levelling Up round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Calderdale Council leader Coun Jane Scullion

The project, which would be delivered in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), is part of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Zone programme will cost an estimated more than £30 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has received other funding through the last year, with more than £50 million of funding for projects in Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden, Elland and Sowerby Bridge from other pots of Government money, and received £12 million towards building a new leisure centre in Halifax in the first round of the Levelling Up Fund.

Calderdale will benefit from £41 million awarded to the WYCA – the council is an authority member – to continue improving bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a boost to the work that we are already doing in Calderdale, in partnership with the authority, to make bus travel more accessible and appealing as we continue to encourage reduced car journeys to deliver our priorities on climate action, thriving places and fewer inequalities,” said Coun Scullion.

A site context image from Clifton Business Park consultation documents