Weekly list of Calderdale planning applications: Proposal to extend front of house facilities at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax
The following planning applications were received by Calderdale Council, week ending March 12.
Use of site as residential family assessment centre. Bankfield Care Home, Hollins Lane, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2RS.
Expansion of theatre (sui generis) into two existing (Class E (a)) retail units to extend front of house facilities and accommodate passenger lift. The Victoria Theatre, Fountain Street, Halifax, HX1 1BP.
Installation of ground floor solar panel. Rake Head Vaccary, Reservoir Road, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3EZ.
Proposed additional first floor level extension. Spring Croft, Benns Lane, Luddenden, Halifax, HX2 6SP.
Replacement windows and doors. 23 Silver Street, Halifax, HX1 1JN.
Single storey side extension to create garage and conversion of existing garage to living space. 45 Hullen Edge Road, Elland, HX5 0QY.
Erection of dwelling. 20 Newbury Road, Brighouse, HD6 3PG.
Replacement of windows. 1 Burnt House, Cross Stone Road, Todmorden, OL14 8RA.
Two dwellings. 252 Saddleworth Road, Greetland, HX4 8LZ.
Domestic garage. 317 Bradford Road, Brighouse, HD6 4BN.