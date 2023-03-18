News you can trust since 1853
Weekly list of Calderdale planning applications: Proposal to extend front of house facilities at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax

The following planning applications were received by Calderdale Council, week ending March 12.

By Dominic Brown
Published 18th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read

Use of site as residential family assessment centre. Bankfield Care Home, Hollins Lane, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2RS.

Expansion of theatre (sui generis) into two existing (Class E (a)) retail units to extend front of house facilities and accommodate passenger lift. The Victoria Theatre, Fountain Street, Halifax, HX1 1BP.

Installation of ground floor solar panel. Rake Head Vaccary, Reservoir Road, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3EZ.

The Victoria Theatre, Halifax
The Victoria Theatre, Halifax
The Victoria Theatre, Halifax
Proposed additional first floor level extension. Spring Croft, Benns Lane, Luddenden, Halifax, HX2 6SP.

Replacement windows and doors. 23 Silver Street, Halifax, HX1 1JN.

Single storey side extension to create garage and conversion of existing garage to living space. 45 Hullen Edge Road, Elland, HX5 0QY.

Erection of dwelling. 20 Newbury Road, Brighouse, HD6 3PG.

Replacement of windows. 1 Burnt House, Cross Stone Road, Todmorden, OL14 8RA.

Two dwellings. 252 Saddleworth Road, Greetland, HX4 8LZ.

Domestic garage. 317 Bradford Road, Brighouse, HD6 4BN.

