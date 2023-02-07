Calderdale Council Cabinet members are expected to renew commitment to the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector when they meet next Monday, January 13.

Recent crises including serious flooding events and the Covid-19 pandemic have demonstrated the important role the voluntary sector plays in delivering key services, councillors will be told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are asked to approve recommissioning services at existing budget levels for the next five years, although with two changes.

Calderdale councillor Scott Patient, third from the left, with fellow volunteer flood wardens in Mytholmroyd

An additional £85,000 a year for at least three years will be found from NHS health inequalities funding and is aimed at supporting the sector through the cost of living crisis.

Rising costs also impact voluntary groups, who need additional capacity themselves to continue supporting health services, councillors will be told.

And an additional £40,000 a year having been found from the coiuncil’s adults and social care and public health budgets to help fund watchdog Healthwatch in the borough will also need to be extended past 2024, says a report to the meeting.

Continued ongoing commitment will be needed to continue the service at a level that meets statutory specifications, Cabinet will hear.

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, said: “The kindness and commitment of the many volunteers and passionate staff is invaluable, and we’ve seen how their efforts continue to make such a difference, as we work in partnership to deliver key services in the borough."

Proposals include plans to introduce longer funding arrangements to improve sustainability of organisations, helping them plan ahead, bring in external funding and retain skilled staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current services and grant programmes, including a small grants funding programme and strategic grants for anti-poverty goals, advice, culture and communities will be recommissioned, if Cabinet agrees.

The report also looks at potential options for increasing the responsibility of the Community Foundation for Calderdale, as part of a stronger partnership with the council for administering some of the grant programmes.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Calder), who is a volunteer flood warden in the Calder Valley, said the kindness and commitment of volunteers was invaluable, and the authority had seen how their efforts make such a difference.

“By firming up our commitment over a five year period we can ensure that they have the support to access match funding, plan for their futures, and continuously improve the services they provide to local people,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad