Contracts with a Kirklees construction company for the long awaited Mixenden Hub have been signed, said a senior councillor.

Deputy Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, told members at a full meeting of the authority that a contract had been signed with Code Building Solutions for the work.

“They expect to be on the ground in April,” she said.

An artist’s impression of how Mixenden Hub, Halifax, might look

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said what had at times seemed like an impossible dream was now becoming reality, and with the site blighted by fly-tipping recently “it cannot happen soon enough.”

While she was sorry that the company was not a Calderdale one, it was local, from neighbouring Cleckheaton, she said.

“I am so looking forward to seeing that building arise out of the ground,” said Coun Scullion.

The announcement came a year after the council’s Cabinet pledged its support for the future of the Mixenden Hub scheme, approving a revised development strategy.

Coun Jane Scullion

Plans to construct a new building providing community facilities, including healthcare provision and library services from one site, were proposed for the former Mixenden Library site in Mixenden Road some years ago but have met challenges and a number of delays, including due to the COVID pandemic.

The project was further affected due to the withdrawal of a key tenant which was due to provide GP services from the development.

Subsequent work was undertaken to identify a new partner and councillors heard last year the North Halifax Primary Care Network, with support from the Calderdale Cares Partnership, had agreed to occupy the space allocated to the healthcare services.

Cabinet members had also agreed to provide further financial support to the project to account for recent inflationary impacts on the costs, funded by prudential borrowing.

Ward councillors have frequently voiced frustration about the progress of the project, including questions at full council.

