Craig Whittaker: Calderdale Council needs to end its 'incompetence' over Local Plan

The Calder Valley MP is calling on Calderdale Council to end its ‘incompetence’ after it received a warning from the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Sajid Javid has issued the letter to the Council over its progress of the Local Plan.



The government requires local councils to produce a Local Plan which identifies land to meet their requirements for new housing and economic development, over the next 15 years.

Conservative MP for Calder Valley, Craig Whittaker, has backed the Secretary of State’s comments and told the council to ‘get on with the job’ to avoid further embarrassment.

“It’s unsurprising that the Secretary of State is monitoring Calderdale Council closely,” he said.

“Time and time again, the Labour-led council have demonstrated a clear incompetence with their management of the local plan, including delaying its initial release and public consultation for political purposes.

“They have had seven years to come up with a housing plan that is fit for purpose but their draft plan has a total lack of highway and service investment to support the proposed 11,600 new houses in Calderdale.

“The answer is simple, invest in our communities and get on with the job to avoid further embarrassment.”