Craig Whittaker MP: I want 2024 to be a year of delivery by the government

​​Another year come and gone. I would like to wish all my constituents a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

Craig Whittaker MP writes: The end of the year offers a time for reflection, an opportunity to look back at what we’ve done over the last 12 months, and the memorable moments that will stay with us for a lifetime.

At this important time of the year for Christians I hope that the Nativity’s spiritual message can resonate with people of all faiths and none.

The religious significance of Christmas can sometimes feel overlooked because the festive season becomes so busy with parties, shopping, food, celebrations, etc.

But it is important to remember that on December 25, billions of Christians around the world will mark the birth of Jesus as Good News for humanity and an event of huge significance for the past two millennia of global history.

I appreciate that over these past 12 months, many have continued to face real difficulties with the cost of living.

These pressures can be especially keenly felt during the Christmas season.

I know that my colleagues in the government are doing all they can to bear down on inflation, and ensure people continue to get the help they need.

As I do every year, I pay tribute to the police and other emergency services who will be working over Christmas to keep us safe from harm.

I would like to thank them for their service.

I know anyone who needs their help over the Christmas period will be thankful for their dedication.

I also want to express my gratitude to workers in the health and care sector who will be looking after vulnerable people over Christmas.

We should all be grateful to the brave men and women of our armed forces, who do outstanding work all year round, and many of whom will be posted overseas away from their families during this festive period.

The year ahead promises to be a busy one with a general election, local council elections, and regional mayoral elections.

I will continue to work hard on all the issues that matter to my constituents, such as protection against flooding, fighting against overdevelopment, tackling crime, giving Calder Valley children the best education, improving local transport, supporting a thriving local economy, and expanding NHS and GP services.

I want 2024 to be a year of delivery by the government.

I will personally be working tirelessly to see local residents get a good deal, to help the Prime Minister bring down inflation, promote growth and boost people’s spending power.

I also wish to urge residents to keep pressure on the Council to get on with delivering a sustainable plan for improvements to local infrastructure to help protect residents of Calder Valley from too rapid a pace of development and a declining standard of living.

We need to have an update to control the constant developer pressure to build on green fields we wish to keep green.

I very much hope that you all have the chance to enjoy some rest and time with your friends and family during the holiday period.