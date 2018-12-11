D-Day ruling on huge renovation plan for Calderdale mill

The fate of a historic mill in Hebden Bridge will be decided by Calderdale councillors as they make a ruling on plans for the building.

Plans have been submitted to Calderdale Council for Old Town Mill to be transformed by a Yorkshire based company Clay Developments, providing new homes, communal spaces, cafe and offices. The Council's planning committee will make a ruling but here are some of the artist impressions of how the mill could look if proposals are given the go-ahead.

The developers say the historic mill overlooking Hebden Bridge has been in decline for the last 30 years

In a supporting document Historic England welcomed the repair and conversion of Old Town Mill saying: Textile mills were the original Northern Powerhouse and securing active and sustainable futures for vacant mills is critical to sustaining the character of these important symbols of West Yorkshires industrial heritage.

The scheme, designed by Gagarin Studio, proposes the conversion of the buildings to provide 18 town houses inspired by the local vernacular of Hebdens double-decker over and under dwellings.

Gayle Appleyard, director of Gagarin Studio, said: Were thrilled to be part of the continued story of regenerating these important buildings and contributing to the continued vitality of Old Town.

