Deadline looms EU citizens in Calderdale to apply for settlement scheme

Calderdale Council is reminding any EU, EEA or Swiss citizens living in Calderdale to ensure they apply for settled status before the deadline of 30 June 2021.

In addition to adults, an application must also be made for every eligible child within a family.

Parents should apply on behalf of their children, even if they have already applied and been granted a status themselves.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Cllr Jenny Lynn, said: “Our many friends, neighbours and colleagues who are EU, EEA or Swiss citizens make a great contribution to life in Calderdale and we want to make sure that they’re all aware of the approaching deadline to apply for settled status in the UK.

“It’s so important that applications are submitted before the end of June this year, to ensure that these residents can continue to work, study, and access free healthcare and benefits in the UK.

“We want to support our residents who may be struggling with the application or worried about how it will work. The application process is free and we have advisers who are very happy to help with any questions, big or small, about the application process.”

Applications can be made at gov.uk/eusettlementscheme

The Council can also offer tailored support or advice to those who are unsure what they need to do.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, Zohrah Zancudi, said: “Our Customer First teams have supported many local people with their EU Settlement Scheme applications and we know that some people are anxious or confused about what the process involves or what information they need to provide.

“Our advisers recently supported a customer who was nervous as she mistakenly thought she was going to be interviewed by the Home Office. Our adviser was able to help put the customer at ease, particularly as she was able to speak her national language.

“The customer was also worried the application would be expensive. Our advisers reassured her that her application and the advice and support provided for her would be free of charge.

“Her application was completed and she was directed to post her evidence to the Home Office. We then supported the customer for another four weeks, ensuring she understood the correspondence from the Home Office and knew exactly what the next steps were. A short time later there was a further follow up with the customer who confirmed she had been granted pre-settled status.