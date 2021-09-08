Decision made on Calderdale quarry restoration plans that could last up to eight years

Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee heard residents in Barkisland were worried about dust and noise created by vehicles continuing to use the Clock Face Quarry site at Saddleworth Road for longer, and with a weekly increase in HGV movements from the current 413 in and 413 out to 650 in and 650 out.

Councillors heard 71.6 per cent of HGVs accessing the site came from the North West and were not accessing the site from the “local” side, although Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn), invited to speak against the proposals, instead proposed to the committee that a two-year extension should be granted for the site to be filled and landscaped.

“I fully understand 70 per cent comes the other way but that still leaves 330,000 tonnes coming through Barkisland.

Clock Face Quarry site at Saddleworth Road

“The people living there are driven to distraction.

“I think eight years with 50 per cent extra vehicle movement is the wrong way to go when we have a cimate emergency, going through an area with poor air quality.

“The proposal is not consistent with other efforts of our council to create a cleaner, better place – I think we should give them a couple of years then decide if it is being done properly,” he said.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked questions about wetland, whether or not the time could be extended longer but involve less vehicles per week, and how much control site operators had over contracted vehicles keeping to speed limits.

Mr Endaf Roberts, of Civitas Planning Limited, agent for the applicant Mr S. Harrison, said the proposals were proactive and sustainable, and he told Coun Bellenger drivers had been banned for breaking guidelines given.

There was ongoing consultation with local stakeholders and benefits included managing surface water issues and a restored habitat with a long-term ecological management plan.

Restoration would be phased and all would be able to see the physical progress, he said.

The owner wanted to get the scheme finished, councillors heard.

Coun David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) was frustrated by the request for another extension as it had happened twice in the past.

“We are now ten years down the line and if we get through to 2030 what is to stop them coming back and asking for another extension if it’s not completed?” he said.

Planning officer Anita Seymour said the issue of infilling was dependent on market forces, with other quarries competing for the same suitable material.

Coun Bellenger said he was satisfied enough from what he had seen and the answers to his questions to propose supporting officers’ recomendation to permit the plans.

They said on balance the ultimate restoration benefit outweighed relatively short term issues.