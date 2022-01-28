Decision to be made on approval for £2.6m for essential maintenance on Calderdale buildings

The council’s depot at Battinson Road, Halifax. Picture: Google

The work is the minimum necessary to meet health and safety standards at the property in question, members of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet heard.

Deputy Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), who is Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, said the report set out which needed immediate attention.

The full council will have to approve the recommendation.

She said Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) had spoken earlier in the meeting about finding money for maintenance and that things which were neglected then needed higher investment.

The report set out items which needed essential investment costing £2.6 million, ranging from fire safety works at Cousin Lane children’s home, Ovenden, to the need to deal with a pigeon infestation at the council’s major Battinson Road depot, Halifax.

Issues also considered include the carbon footprint of some estate and buildings that are no longer fit for purpose.

Cabinet agreed to recommend full council agree to put the £2.6 million for essential work into the council’s capital programme, which will have to be funded by prudential borrowing – councils can borrow money at special rates.

Coun Scullion said: “The report sets out items that need essential attention and also proposals for other things that might need to be attended to sooner rather than later.”

Cabinet had asked for business cases for these to come forward, she said.

A major scheme to renew the heating system at Todmorden Sports Centre was the subject of a grant bid.

The council is also trying to get the best value it can from property even if not in purely financial terms.

Cabinet agreed to support a proposal to let part some property it owns to social housing provider Calder Valley Community Land Trust.

For legally reasons the council cannot let a farmhouse at Jerusalem Farm, Booth, and maisonettes at Crown Street, Hebden Bridge.

But the proposal will allow the homes in question to be brought back into use by the social housing provider, which has built some or developed social housing in Calderdale in recent years.

Presenting the case, Cabinet member for Climate Change and Resilience, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot), whose portfolio includes housing, said the decision would see people living in the homes again.

“It will have people living in beautiful locations that will be their homes for some time to come,” he said.