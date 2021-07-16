Demand action is taken against Calderdale businesses burning waste

Coun James Baker (Warley), leader of Calderdale Council’s Liberal Democrat group is urging the council to step up action against people who are burning commercial waste and says the number of such incidents which have been reported to him is rising.

He raised the issue in public question time at this month’s Cabinet meeting and said a wide range of material is being burned, among other things, tyres being burned in Halifax.

Afterwards he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We’re not talking about garden bonfires here, but the burning of commercial and industrial waste.

Questions were raised about the burning of rubbish by businesses

“These fires can be dangerous and cause problems for neighbours.”

Other effects include adding to local levels of pollution and have a detrimental effect on health as among items reported to him as being burned include treated timbers and plastic waste, he says.

Coun Baker said there would be a number of reasons as to why it was happening.

Some people would be unaware they were causing problems, some would not be aware of the options for safe disposal and some would be avoiding the cost of disposal, but some was more organised and, in short, it had to stop, he said.

Coun Baker suggests a two-pronged approach of enforcement and education, and said the council needed to make it clear what could be taken to its household waste sites, improve its bulky waste collection service and take enforcement action .

“I know that some instances involved more than just some individual DIY-ers disposing of their leftovers but looked more like some business cutting corners,” he said.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) told Coun Baker at Cabinet that she had spoken to the council’s Environmental Health Officer about the issue and they would provide him with a detailed written reply.

It was an issue of concern, she said.

“There has been considerable and significant action in respect of at least one of the incidences that you mentioned which I know about.

“I think it is certainly an important point and I will look into it,” she said.