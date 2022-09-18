Between July 2020 and July 2021, Calderdale Council supported 181 people fleeing domestic abuse, but figures rose to 335 in the same period for 2021-2022, councillors heard.

Officers suspected many families chose to stay together during the coronavirus lockdown, but when restrictions were lifted this changed.

Strategic housing delivery manager Heidi Waters said domestic abuse was a key reason why people became homeless.

View of Halifax. Councillors heard there has been a huge rise in demand for rehoming in Calderdale from people fleeing domestic abuse since the Covid lockdowns ended.

There had been a significant increase in people approaching the council for help.

The council has a women’s refuge, accommodation at Ryburn House – including some for younger people – and at a number of dispersed flats and other homes.

In June 2019 nobody was in bed and breakfast accommodation and 26 were in temporary homes but figures for July this year showed 106 families in temporary homes, 65 in bed and breakfast accommodation.

“Demand has really shot up,” she said.

Calderdale councillor Felicity Issott

“The challenge is we are finding it very difficult to access both social housing and private housing at the moment.

“It makes it very, very difficult for us to move people on in an appropriate and planned way,” said Ms Waters.

Councillor Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) and Coun Brenda Monteith (Con, Brighouse) both asked how homeless people could contact services available, including those without online access.

Officers said many partner organisations used by homeless people were able to make the link for them.

Calderdale councillor Helen Rivron

Coun Helen Rivron (Lab, Ovenden) said she was not always sure agencies were working together – there were suggestions police were using the Vagrancy Act too aggressively.

Ms Waters said some officers used trauma-based approach but others were less pro-active and it was a valid point to make.

Coun Felicity Issott (Con, Ryburn) wanted to know if planning was there, for example in the Local Plan, to make places available where needed – for example, someone from Todmorden would likely not want to be homed in Brighouse.

People’s needs and wishes were part of the process, Ms Waters told members of the council’s Children and Young People’s Scrutiny Board.