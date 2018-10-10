Demolition plan for Hipperholme Grammar Junior School

The former Hipperholme Grammar Junior School could be demolished if plans are given the go-ahead.

Proposals have been submitted to Calderdale Council by planning agents Moreton-Deaking Associates on behalf of Torsion Homes.

The application proposes the demolition of the former school building on Wakefield Road in order to create access for cars and people. A mixture of 15 residential properties is proposed including detached and semi-detached could be built on the site.

In the planning application its says: "The proposed development would be on a public transport route with a range of local shops and a range of local services (schools, health centre and community facilities) in the area.

"There are no physical or environmental constraints implicit in the proposals. The site is in a sustainable urban area with good access to all local services.

"The existing building on the site is of no architectural merit and is structurally unstable, therefore there are no issues with its demolition."