Derelict land and Calderdale village eyesore to be developed

A new apartment and housing estate plan on a derelict brownfield site has been given the green light.

Midas Land Limited had submitted outline plans to build 30 houses on land the corner of Bradford Road and Birkby Lane in Bailiff Bridge.

However amended plans for 23 houses and 18 apartments have been submitted and outline permission granted by Calderdale Council

Speaking earlier this year ward councillors had welcomed the plans to devellop the eyesore site.

Councillor George Robinson (Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Con) said: “This site has been a cause of concern for many years, following fly-tipping issues, anti-social behaviour and the unsightly nature of the land.

“I am sure residents will be happy to see the site developed.”

Malcolm Silkstone, chair of the Bailiff Bridge Residents Group, said residents have been waiting ten years for the site to be developed.

“I am sure residents will be pleased that finally something could be happening at the site.

“I’ve had people asking me what is happening as the site is litter strewn and an eyesore.

“If it goes ahead it will be like the final piece of the jigsaw in the regeneration of the village.”

A traffic report was also done by the planning agents on the application saying that 12 road traffic collisions have occurred on the surrounding highway network for the most recent five-year period.

Only one was classified as a serious collision and the report said no accidents had occurred at the Wyke Old Lane junction and the report said it does not believe that the proposed development will not exacerbate any existing road safety concerns.

An application to create a retail store and a care home with additional parking on the former Clifton Mills site was approved in 2016.