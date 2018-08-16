Designs for £11m congestion busting road schemes to be revealed

Designs for two multi-million pound road schemes to ease congestion through the Calder Valley will be revealed.

Latest Calderdale congestion busting schemes to cost £11m

Calderdale Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority are developing a series of improvements to the road network along the A58 / A672 from Junction 22 of the M62 to King Cross in Halifax and the A646 / A6033 from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor.

Funded through the Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, the two programmes will look to address the congested routes and also encourage active travel by improving highway facilities for walkers and cyclists.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “We’re now at the stage where we can develop plans for these two improvement schemes, which will reduce congestion on these busy routes and in turn help us boost economic growth in Calderdale.

“To ensure that the plans properly address the key issues on these roads, we want to hear from people who use these routes or live nearby. The feedback we receive will be used to shape the future of the programmes.”

Designs will also be on display at the following drop-in events, where people can give feedback in person and Council staff will be on hand to answer any questions:

Wednesday 22 August – 12noon - 6pm - Todmorden Town Hall, OL14 5AQ

Wednesday 29 August - 12noon - 6pm - Hebden Bridge Town Hall, HX7 7BY

Monday 3 September - 12noon - 6pm - Mytholmroyd Community Centre, HX7 5AF

Thursday 6 September – 12noon - 6pm - St. Bartholomew’s Church, Ripponden, HX6 4DF

Thursday 13 September - 12pm - 6pm - The King’s Centre, Halifax, HX1 2TS

Saturday 22 September - 10am – 2pm - Sowerby Bridge Market, HX6 2LA

People can also share their views via email at yourvoice@westyorks-ca.gov.uk or by post at Freepost CONSULTATION TEAM (WYCA).

Consultation runs until Friday 28 September 2018.

Coun Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “Through its West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, the Combined Authority has committed £147 million to schemes across West Yorkshire and the City Region designed to support inclusive economic growth and job creation and the construction of new housing.

“I would urge everyone with an interest in these two routes, whether they use them regularly, live or work close to them, to get involved in the consultation. This is a fantastic opportunity for people to have their say in the development of the plans, which aim to encourage business development, create new jobs and reduce air pollution in the area.”