Details revealed of Calderdale Council’s 100 days of action

Calderdale Council Leader Tim Swift has revealed a list of more than 20 actions the council can achieve in the next 100 days to improve people’s lives.

Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) set out the ruling Labour group’s position at last night’s Cabinet meeting (Tuesday, June 18) when he said that with its first majority in two decades the administration aimed to “step up the pace and ambition” of policy to deliver results through “radical and realistic” actions.

This morning he said in the longer term the five-year framework of goals for the borough to achieve by its 50th anniversary in 2024 – Vision 2024 – set out priority areas but the 100 days programme comprised improvements that could be made quickly.

“The 100 days programme is our initial action plan for those things which we want to achieve quickly for local people, which will make a real difference.

“These are radical but realistic actions which we are confident we can and will achieve over the next few months,” he said.

Using the themes of Vision2024, the plan for the first 100 days outlines what will be achieved by the end of September, he said.

In terms of Calderdale’s “distinctiveness”, the council would implement a Public Space Protection Order to prevent moorland wildfires, launch the hard-hitting Let’s Clear The Air air quality campaign this week, initiate the new Cabinet Climate Change Working Party, pilot the council’s first “liveable” street at Field Lane Primary School, Brighouse, clamp down on idling engines near schools and identify land and commence new tree planting.

Under Vision 2024’s “kindness and resilience” guide, the council would start developing plans for in-house provision for children in care, secure a new residential facility to support care leavers close to home, re-open youth project Orange Box to enable high quality early intervention for children and young people, open two new supported living accommodation schemes and complete the next phase of 34 social housing units in partnership with Together Housing, including seven units for adults with learning disabilities.

The council would also complete works to North Bridge, Halifax, on time and on budget, would launch a “50 things to do before you are five” project on August 7 – aimed at helping give the best start in life for children – would start an improvement programme for Adult Social Care providers, and initiate a new Health & Wellbeing strategy for Calderdale and deliver Safeguarding Week from June 24 to 30 to remind people that safeguarding is everyone’s business.

In terms of the borough’s “enterprising and talented” aspects the council will complete Beech Hill Tower Block demolition at Halifax in partnership with Together Housing, formally start its Inclusive Economy project backed by Leeds City Region funding, prepare an Enforcement Action Week in early September, recruit the council’s next cohort of apprentices, launch a Town Centre local sustainable food initiative, start the Calderdale Future Leaders programme and

begin a plan to harness the impact of BBC TV’s Gentleman Jack on tourism and Calderdale’s visitor economy.

It will also begin the Calderdale’s consultation exercise on the future role of the council in partnership with the Democratic Society via the “Public Square” initiative introduced at the We Are Calderdale event in April.