Disadvantaged Calderdale children to receive healthy meals in summer holidays

Calderdale Council has been awarded over £926,000 from the Department for Education to deliver the Healthy Holidays programme.

The aim is to provide healthy food and activities for primary and secondary school pupils who are eligible for free school meals, from Monday August 9 to Friday September 3 2021.

This adds to the activity parcels and healthy recipes which the Council provided to lower-income families during the Easter holidays, which built on the Calderdale-wide Never Hungry Again campaign to end child hunger for good.

Healthy meal for pupils

Calderdale community organisations, schools and childcare providers are invited to apply for a share of the £926,000 Healthy Holidays grant to offer fun and creative activity programmes over the summer holidays, in partnership with Calderdale Council.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “For some families who are struggling financially, the long summer holidays can be an anxious time, trying to manage the family food budget and keep children healthy and entertained.

“Alongside the Healthy Holidays programme, we are working with partner organisations across Calderdale through the Never Hungry Again campaign to do everything we can to offer support to the families who need it most.

“The welcome £926,000 funding boost means we can continue our Healthy Holidays programme throughout the school summer holidays, building on the excellent help with healthy meals and activities provided so far.”

The Community Foundation for Calderdale is running the grants programme and applications can be made at here from June 8 until June 29 2021.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the Community Foundation for Calderdale said: “We are keen to receive applications for grants from a wide variety of organisations across Calderdale including schools, arts groups, sports clubs, places of worship, and childcare providers. We will be running an informal information session online in June to help you with your application.”