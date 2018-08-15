Dramatic u-turn over controversial plans for care home site

A controversial development to turn a West Vale care home into a home of multiple occupancy has taken a huge twist.

Permission has been granted to turn the former Ingwood Nursing Home back into a residential care home

The applicant hopes the plans will allay concerns expressed in more than 200 letters of objection received when controversial plans to use it as a home of multiple occupancy were allowed two years ago.

When proposals were submitted by B. and H. Vincent to turn the site in Green Lane, West Vale, into a 28-unit home of multiple occupancy (HMO), 236 letters of objection to the plans were sent in to Calderdale Council.

Council officers had recommended the plans be approved but planning committee members voted to reject them, a decision later overturned on appeal by Planning Inspector Stephen Normington later that year.

But now council planning officers have approved the request by Mr T. Enefer of Angelcare UK Ltd to change the building’s use back to a residential care home.

In a supporting statement for the application, chartered architectural technologists Jason B. Wade Ltd said: “The proposal is to change the use of the building to revert back to a residential care home.

“The builder was given consent under appeal to be used as a house of multiple occupation. There are currently residents dwelling within the premises.

“The change of use to HMO caused a great deal of concern within the neighbourhood.

“The reverting back to a care home will offset objections to the HMO use.”

The statement goes on to say it will be a private care home with full time 24-hour-a-day staff.

Change of use will be entirely within the existing building footprint, with emergency vehicles having access from Stainland Road.

