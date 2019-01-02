Drivers 'handed parking fines' after death of woman who fell from a Halifax bridge

Angry drivers who couldn't collect their vehicles after police cordoned off a Halifax car park following the death of a woman discovered they had been handed parking fines the next day.

North Bridge car park was cordoned off on Friday afternoon by police officers after the tragic death of woman who had fallen from a bridge.

Many people were unable to collect their vehicles until later in the evening or the next day.

However, owners and residents took to social media claiming many cars had parking fine notices on their windscreens and raised the issue with Calderdale Council.

Responding to the reports Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Services, Zohrah Zancudi, said: “One Penalty Charge Notice was issued on the morning of Saturday 29 December in North Bridge car park.

“At this time the car park was open and operating as normal and the enforcement officer on this shift was initially unaware of the closure the day before.

“However, due to the extenuating circumstances of this case, the Penalty Charge Notice has been cancelled and the owner of the vehicle does not need to take any further action.”

Police officers were called to North Bridge at 1.42pm on Friday after receiving reports of a concern for safety of a woman on North Bridge.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services attended including ambulance and fire service.

"The woman fell from the bridge and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death."