Supporting a Labour motion calling on the Government to urgently review its plans, safeguard finances and support local government, Labour and Liberal Democrat Calderdale councillors queued up to lambast Prime Minister Liz Truss’s Conservative administration.

Cabinet member for Resources, Councillor Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), said the Government’s recent plan for growth was having “disastrous consequences” for the economy.

She said in the “chaos”, the needs of local authorities and their residents are being “completely overshadowed”.

Halifax Town Hall

“All those residents who are going to be experiencing difficulties because of the state of our economy are going to be looking to us as a council to help them and we are going to be in no position at all to help them because we are going to be struggling with those very same problems,” she said,

“Without further help, councils are going to struggle to continue to provide the current level of services and balance the books.”