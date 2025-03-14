Election in store for Halifax residents as Calderdale councillor announces he is resigning

A Calderdale councillor has resigned from his post.

Councillor Mike Barnes, a Labour Party member, was one of the three ward members for the Skircoat ward.

But he has announced today that he is stepping down.

His announcement on social media did not include any details for his resignation, other than it has “nothing to do with the national Labour Party” and he will remain a member of the party, continuing to campaign for it.

“This is not a spur of the moment decision but has been developing over the last year,” he said.

"The circumstances I refer to (and, as far as I can see, these are not likely to change in either the short or medium term) mean that I am unable to fulfil my role as councillor to those standards nor at a level that I believe the residents of Skircoat (and of Calderdale) deserve.”

The move means a by-election will now be called in Skircoat.