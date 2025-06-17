Electoral Commission launches investigation into Calder Valley Labour Party's accounting

The Electoral Commission will investigate some aspects of the Calder Valley Labour Party branch’s accounting.

The commission says it has decided to investigate the branch’s accounting records and compliance with statement of accounts reporting requirements, under the Political Parties, Election and Referendums Act 2000.

It follows complaints by former Labour Party member - now an Independent Hebden Royd Town Council councillor - Rebecca Boden.

The commission has written to Ms Boden notifying her of the outcome of the assessment it carried out concerning her complaint.

Hebden Bridge Trades Club, in Holme Street.

It has decided to start an investigation which will focus on whether or not there has been any failure with the act’s requirement to maintain accounting records sufficient as to explain the transactions of the accounting unit, and whether or not any offences have been committed pursuant to potential failure, without reasonable excuse, to deliver annual statement of accounts on time.

The letter says: “We reserve the right to expand our investigation should our enquiries uncover evidence of any other reporting failures and associated potential offences.”

The commission says it will not investigate additional matters detailed by Ms Boden in her complaint which either fall outside of its regulatory remit or are not supported by the available evidence.

It writes: “We will look to establish whether there has been a failure to comply with a legal requirement, and then whether this led to an offence.

“Not all failures to comply lead to offences.

“Please note that no decision has been taken in relation to the potential contravention and offences that are subject to this investigation.”

The Labour Party has been approached for comment on the issue.

Ms Boden’s allegations relate to the party’s rental income from a music venue in a building the party owns, housing Hebden Bridge’s Trades Club.

Earlier this year the issue was raised at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council by Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) and in letters by Calderdale Conservatives and Reform UK Calderdale.

Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) responded to Coun Evans that the Labour Party nationally was liaising with the Electoral Commission and the constituency party was also seeking independent financial advice over the matters.