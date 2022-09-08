Energy price cap: Calderdale MP welcomes freeze on bills - but says people must still 'tighten their belts'
A Calderdale MP has welcomed the Prime Minister’s plan to tackle soaring energy bills – but warned there are still financially challenging times ahead.
MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker said the plan announced by Liz Truss today will “give people certainty to make sure they are able to get through the winter”.
A typical UK household will now pay no more than £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.
This will be thanks to a Energy Price Guarantee, which limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and supersedes the existing energy price cap.
Most Popular
-
1
Calderdale Caught on Camera: 17 people Halifax police would like to speak to
-
2
Rubbish mountain monstrosity blighting part of Halifax
-
3
Police hunting wanted Halifax man
-
4
Life ban for Halifax dog owner prosecuted by RSPCA who ignored advice to take pet to vets
-
5
New Prime Minister: Here's photos from when Liz Truss tried to become a Calderdale MP
This is in addition to the announced £400 energy bills discount for all households.
Businesses will see their energy costs capped at the same price per unit that households will pay, but only for six months.
This will be reviewed after three months, and may be extended for certain industries and vulnerable businesses
Mr Whittaker said: “I have been contacted by many concerned residents, businesses, charities, and schools across Calder Valley, worried about the soaring prices of energy and how they will cope, particularly over the winter period.
"Indeed, Covid and Putin’s war in Ukraine have caused immense challenges for our country, with energy prices rising and families facing significant cost of living pressures.
"That is why I very much welcome the new Prime Minister's announcement today giving people certainty to make sure they are able to get through the winter, while also maximising domestic energy production like North Sea oil and gas, as well as nuclear and renewables to ensure we are never in this situation again.
"Of course, the package of Government support announced today is not a subsidiary for tightening our own belts - we must do this as well in financially challenging times.
"However, the support will ensure people get the support they need and provide certainty for them over the months ahead, whilst securing energy independence for our country in the long term.
"I know this support will be a huge relief to many of my constituents, local businesses and organisations, as well as those across the country.”