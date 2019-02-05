Enforcement upgrades to tackle Calderdale's fly tipping and abandoned vehicles plight

Improvements are being identified to tackle the ongoing problems with fly tipping and abandoned vehicles in the borough.

A new approach by Calderdale is currently being explored, which may involve individuals identified through fly tipped waste having to explain and demonstrate that they have taken care in disposing of their waste.

The strategy comes after a full review of enforcement across the Council was carried out and a new, more efficient, ‘firm but fair’ approach is being proposed.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Cllr Susan Press, said: “Ensuring residents and visitors to Calderdale feel safe and protected is a priority for the Council. It’s also vital that people have confidence that if any issues are encountered, they will be dealt with quickly, firmly and effectively.

“Following a review of all areas of enforcement activity, a new, more streamlined process has been develFlytippoped, which makes the best use of available resources.”

To deliver a system of enforcement that is successful and meets people’s expectations, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will now consider the findings of the review and discuss proposals for a restructure of the Council’s Environmental Health, Licensing and Community Safety teams.

The new structure aims to ensure that issues are assessed and quickly passed to the most relevant and appropriately skilled team of officers based upon the key principle of early intervention to stop issues escalating in both severity and cost.

It also looked at other critical areas of enforcement, such as planning, housing and highways and noted the progress already made in these areas as well as identifying potential improvements to some processes.