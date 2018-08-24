Eureka Museum ‘goes above and beyond for disabled’

A Government Minister has praised the work of a Eureka children’s museum as it was named as one of five sites in the country to go above and beyond for visitors with disabilities and additional needs.

Tourism Minister Michael Ellis visited the museum in Halifax, ahead of it being awarded special recognition by his department.

During an official ministerial visit during which he also visited the Piece Hall and the Brontë Parsonage Museum in Haworth, Mr Ellis said: “I’m incredibly impressed. It provides opportunities for all children with particular needs and is one that people come from far and wide to enjoy.

"I’d like other museums and attractions to follow the example of Eureka! in encouraging access for all.”

Also praising the care and support offered by the museum was mother Victoria Pendleton, who makes a 200-mile-round journey once a week with her four children, one of whom is autistic.

“They’re just incredible,” she said, “they go above and beyond every time we come here. I’ve never found anything quite like this.

“It’s the inclusivity, offering something for children with additional needs alongside those without them. It’s fantastic.”

Other top visitor spots for disabled people include the Roman Baths and Pump Room in Bath, Mylor Sailing and Powerboat School in Cornwall, Cottage in the Dales in Newbiggin and Sandcastle Waterpark in Blackpool.

