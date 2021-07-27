Extensive £2.37m phase of Beech Hill housing scheme set to begin

Members will discuss proposals and funding arrangements to carry out improvement work on 70 existing properties in the Beech Hill area.

This second phase of work will complement ongoing work on phase one of the project – the building of over 100 new affordable homes on neighbouring land, formerly occupied by three tower blocks.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Resilience, Cllr Scott Patient, said: “The Beech Hill area of Halifax is being completely transformed. In addition to the recent demolition of three tower blocks in the area and ongoing work to develop over 100 new affordable homes, we want to bring benefits to the whole area and progress phase two of the scheme, improving the existing homes on site.

Beech Hill flats, Halifax, have been demolished

“The proposed improvements to the 70 existing properties would not only bring them up to a high standard of repair, but also make all the properties warmer, healthier and cheaper to heat, through the inclusion of energy efficient features. This would improve affordable warmth for residents and reduce carbon emissions, supporting our wider ambitions to become a carbon neutral borough by 2038.

“There are also proposals to improve the area around the homes, which would benefit the whole community and support better access links to the town centre for active travel.

“These ambition plans support our wider regeneration and recovery work and our Vision2024 for Calderdale. We now have an opportunity to move forward with this scheme and need to act quickly to utilise the external funding available.”

The 70 properties that make up the remainder of the site were built in the 1970s and suffer from a number of issues, including failing flat roofs and limited insulation.

A range of improvement options have been considered and a programme of refurbishment work has been developed in consultation with existing residents in the close and settled community.

The preferred option is to carry out a fully funded programme of refurbishment to all the properties, bringing significant improvements to the energy-efficiency or the homes and improving the look of the whole area.

The recommended works for the 70 homes in the Phase 2 area includes:

Replacement of existing flat roofs with new insulated pitched roof; including guttering, fall pipes and drainage

New doors and windows

Insulation panels to sections of wall between ground and first floor windows to match the new doors and windows

Improvements to the public realm surrounding the properties to enhance the appearance of the area

The total cost of the scheme is estimated at £2.37million, with £1.2million being made available following a successful bid to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s Getting Building Fund.

The remaining investment is being provided by the Council and Together Housing, along with contributions from private landlords towards the cost of the works for their properties.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet are being asked to approve the necessary funding and the appointment of the contractor ENGIE, to carry out the works, following a competitive tender exercise.