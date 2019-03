Calderdale is not building enough new homes, a new set of Government figures have revealed.

The Government’s Housing Delivery Test, which measures how many homes local authority areas are building as against target, shows Calderdale has only built just over a third of expected numbers over 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 – 899 out of 2,473.

Government publishes the figures annually and sets the number of homes required.

The figure is worked out by dividing the total net number of homes delieved over a three year period by the total number of homes required over the same period.

In 2015-16 Calderdale built 310 homes out of a target of 849, in 2016-17 326 out of 846 were built and in 2017-18 263 out of 779.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Planning, Housing and Environment, Coun Daniel Sutherland (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden), said the council recognised more needed to be done, with finalisation of the Local Plan playing a major role.

“We are aware of the implications of the housing delivery test and are taking a number of actions to step up our delivery.

“Most significantly, we submitted our Local Plan for examination on January 11, 2019.

“As we pass the various Local Plan milestones we are confident that delivery will increase and the test will be met,” he said.