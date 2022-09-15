Integrated Care Boards came into being this summer drawing together health partners in regional areas to deliver services, replacing clinical commissioning groups like Calderdale’s.

But Calderdale councillor Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat) is concerned that visions for care Calderdale might have and choices it might make could be overridden “further up the tree”.

He said: “I am hearing someone further up the tree can take a decision and we have to do it – the polar opposite of what we were promised.

Health: Generic image of a doctor and a patient

“That’s a concern, that Calderdale’s vision and values can be overridden at West Yorkshire level, you are saying that is possible.”

It was a fear Calderdale’s size and location could work against the borough and reassurances were needed, said Coun Barnes, whose concerns were supported by Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) at Calderdale Council’s Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board.

But the designated Place lead for Calderdale’s Integrated Care System Committee – the council’s Chief Executive, Robin Tuddenham – said primary care networks were key as areas even within Calderdale had different needs.

Mr Tuddenham said there was a continuity of people from across the health and care system but what was changed was how they worked and what they could achieve.

The mission is to reduce health inequalities, manage unwanted variations in care, use collective resources wisely and to secure wider benefits of investing in health and care, said Mr Tuddenham.

Better joining up services, early prevention, and empowering each local area were all goals.

Mr Tuddenham said vision, values and approach were consistent between Calderdale and West Yorkshire.

There was also a clear line of accountability from place boards to the regional board.

Coun Ann Kingstone (Lab, Skircoat) wanted to know what weight patient experience would have on implementing objectives.