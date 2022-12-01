Figures reveal Calderdale Council has spent £1.4m on stalled leisure centre project

The Halifax Courier can reveal that the council has spent £1,260,079 on consultancy, design fees and surveys for the scheme, which was put on hold for at least 12 months at the start of November.

The council has also spent £151,867 on 'contractor pre-construction costs', £16,379 on 'utility costs' and £4,675 on 'building control fees', bringing the total amount spent to £1,433,000.

The figures have been released to the Courier following a Freedom of Information request.

Artist's impressions for new Halifax swimming pool and leisure centre planned for North Bridge, Halifax

The Courier also asked what the original estimated cost of the project was, but was not given any figures.

When announcing the postponement, Calderdale Council said it faces “severe financial pressures” which had delayed the scheme by at least a year.

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Deputy Leader, said: “We share local people’s disappointment that the plans have had to be paused for now.

"We were devastated to have to make the extremely difficult decision to put the development on hold. We really feel that the people of Halifax deserve exemplary leisure facilities.

Jane Scullion. Photo: Sugarbird Photography

"We have an ongoing ambition to deliver this, but sadly we can’t do it at this point in time.

“The project was becoming more and more expensive due to national inflation pressures and the volatile construction market.

"When the expected cost reached an additional £4 million over our original estimates – with no guarantee that costs wouldn’t keep increasing even more due to the lack of national economic stability – we had to do the responsible thing, pause the project and start a full review of options.

"We have a duty to balance our budget and we can’t put future generations in a position where they’re paying for this for years to come.

“The money spent to date is over a five-year period and has been on progression of the project, including RIBA (The Royal Institute of British Architects) stages of design development, surveys and fees.

"The costs incurred are comparable with similar size developments inclusive of the detailed design stage, which is the stage of this project.