Full results from the Calderdale Council local election 2019

All the votes have been counted and it is a significant day for the Labour party in Calderdale.

It political party has gained overall control in the borough for the first time in 20 years.

Here are the results in full (Those elected in bold)

Brighouse: Kim Atkinson (Green) 317; Scott Lloyd Benton (Conservative) 1910; Philip Lumb (Yorkshire Party) 517; Oliver George Willows (Labour) 662.

Calder: Joe William Atkinson (Conservative) 624; Ruth Christine Coleman-Taylor (Liberal Democrat) 681; Alan Patrick McDonald (Green) 757; Dave Young (Labour) 2517.

Elland: Javed Bashir (Liberal Democrat) 486; Barry Edward Crossland (Green) 347; John Frank Brearley Ford (Conservative) 961; Victoria Margaret Porritt (Labour) 1090.

Greetland and Stainland: Paul Richard Clarke (Labour) 384; Jacob Nathaniel Cook (Conservative) 827; Sue Holdsworth (Liberal Democrat) 1494; Mark Richard Mullany (Green) 275.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe: Keith John Butterick (Labour) 676; Martin John Hey (Green) 440; David Eric Kirton (Conservative) 1678; Mason Manley (Liberal Democrat) 237.

Illingworth and Mixenden: Guy Beech (Conservative) 803; Stephanie Clarke (Labour) 969; Sean Loftus (Independent) 311; John Richard Ward Nesbitt (Green) 170; Mark Stephen Pittaway (Liberal Democrat) 119.

Luddenden Foot: Roisin Cavanagh (Labour) 1570; Stephne Cavell Harrison (Liberal Democrat) 553; Nicola Jayne May (Conservative) 946; Kieran Luke Turner (Green) 370.

Northowram and Shelf: Elaine Hey (Green) 331; Daniel Richard Manning (Yorkshire Party) 342; John Dennis Reynolds (Liberal Democrat) 120; Roger Laurence Tayor (Conservative) 1817; David Henry Wager (Labour) 568.

Ovenden: Sean Bamforth (Liberal Democrat) 249; David Booth (Green) 115; Ben Marcus Hardick (Conservative) 362; Jo Redfearn (Independent) 228; Bryan Thomas Raymond Smith (Labour and Co-op) 803.

Park: Naveed Khan (Conservative) 268; Faisal Shoukat (Labour) 3518; Derek Lloyd Sykes (Green) 160; James Leonard Troke (Liberal Democrat) 90.

Rastrick: Kathleen Haigh-Hutchinson (Liberal Democrat) 262; Peter Judge (Labour and Co-op) 883; Chris Pillai (Conservative) 1488; Kate Sweeny (Green) 340.

Ryburn: Freda Mary Davis (Green) 237; Cal Stuart Duffy (Labour) 413; Robert Holden (Independent) 1852; Rosemary Tatchell (Liberal Democrat) 144; Robert Ernest Thornber (Conservative) 1043.

Skircoat: Mike Barnes (Labour and Co-op) 1725; Jeff Featherstone (Conservative) 1257; Finn Mygind Jensen (Green) 231; Alexander Nigel Sutcliffe (Liberal Democrat) 239; John Joseph Wainwright (Independent) 625.

Sowerby Bridge: Verity Ann Curtis (Green) 341; Mike Payne (Conservative) 1143; Audrey Smith (Labour) 1250; Tom Stringfellow (Liberal Democrat) 282.

Todmorden: Silvia Dacre (Labour) 1527; Chris Jackson (National Front) 152; James Aananda Pillai (Conservative) 408; Mick Taylor (Liberal Democrat) 803; Angharad Lois Turner (Green) 441.

Town: Mark Llewellyn Edwards (Conservative) 690; Polly Jack (Green) 223; Alexander Parsons-Hulse (Liberal Democrat) 120; Jamie Lee Rushworth (The For Britain Movement) 287; Tim Swift (Labour and Co-op) 1065.

Warley: James Douglas Baker (Liberal Democrat) 1877; Jill Smith-Moorhouse (Conservative) 383; Helen Sutcliffe (Labour) 1098; Katie Witham (Green) 140.