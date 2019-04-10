Calderdale COuncil elections

Full rundown of Calderdale candidates standing in the local elections 2019

All three leaders of Calderdale’s biggest political groups will be standing for re-election in this year’s campaign.

A total of 75 candidates are standing for election when Calderdale goes to the polls on Thursday, May 2. Here we look at all 17 wards and the candidates looking for your votes.

1. Brighouse

2. Calder

3. Elland

4. Greetland and Stainland

