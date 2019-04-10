Full rundown of Calderdale candidates standing in the local elections 2019
All three leaders of Calderdale’s biggest political groups will be standing for re-election in this year’s campaign.
A total of 75 candidates are standing for election when Calderdale goes to the polls on Thursday, May 2. Here we look at all 17 wards and the candidates looking for your votes.
1. Brighouse
Kim Atkinson (Green); Scott Lloyd Benton (Conservative, pictured); Philip Lumb (Yorkshire Party); Oliver George Willows (Labour).
2. Calder
Joe William Atkinson (Conservative); Ruth Christine Coleman-Taylor (Liberal Democrat); Alan Patrick McDonald (Green); Dave Young (Labour, pictured).
3. Elland
Javed Bashir (Liberal Democrat); Barry Edward Crossland (Green); John Frank Brearley Ford (Conservative, pictured); Victoria Margaret Porritt (Labour).
4. Greetland and Stainland
Paul Richard Clarke (Labour); Jacob Nathaniel Cook (Conservative); Sue Holdsworth (Liberal Democrat); Mark Richard Mullany (Green).
