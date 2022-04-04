Garish shop frontage in village refused permission with residents saying it is more suited to "Las Vegas or Blackpool".

The small grocery store in Queensbury has an alcohol-themed purple frontage, which lights up with flashing fluorescent lights during the evening.

The store sits in a row of quaint 100-year-old york stone terraces on the village's high street, between a dentist practice and a local barber.

Prince Sabharwal, who owns "Queens Bury Mini Market", was met with a raft of objections after he submitted retrospective planning permission for the shop recently.

Queens Bury Mini Market in Queensbury, which has spelled the name of the village wrong in its frontage

One angry local said that the store would be "better suited to an alternative location such as Las Vegas or Blackpool" than the former milling village, near the hills that inspired author Emily Brontë.

Another resident complained: "This is not what the village wants.

"Its appearance is horrendous, appalling, tacky and garish. It is not in keeping with the area, looks a mess and creates an eyesore on the street, spoiling the area."

A further resident added: "The changes are detrimental to the aesthetics of the area and would not be allowed in other town streets in the district, so shouldn't be here."

Others pointed out that the owner had spelled the name of the village on the shop's signboard incorrectly, by separating the words "Queens" and "Bury".

While a fifth person fumed: "This change ruins the heritage character of Queensbury's Conservation area and does not recognise the history or the hard work that has been put into maintaining Queensbury's heritage past, and should be returned to its former appearance."

Another resident also claimed that the flashing LED lights, which rapidly change colour, would cause youths to gather at the shop.

They added: "The amount of time it has taken for enforcement action has been embarrassing."

Conservation Officer Jon Ackroyd refused to grant permission for the frontage - which is in the village's "core conservation area" - after describing it as "wholly inappropriate".

He said: "The illuminated facia is wholly inappropriate and creates a strident feature that harms the conservation area."

"There should be a strong presumption to enhance the character of the conservation area through well-designed shop fronts and proportionate signage, which this does not do."

Planning officer Jacob Muff agreed, describing the shopfront as "wholly out of place" on the high street.

He added: "The level of harm is increased at night, where the addition of floodlighting and lighting that changes colour in fast succession, increases the prominence of the advertisement, further highlighting it as an incongruous addition in the streetscene."

Mr Muff also described the levels of illumination from the LED lights as "excessive" and said they could cause highway safety issues.

In refusing the application, he said: "The advertisement by way of its many features, its design, projection and its use of poor quality materials is a cumbersome and incongruous addition to the front of this traditional shop."