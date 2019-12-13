General Election 2019: Labour's Holly Lynch reflects on retaining her Halifax seat

Labour's Holly Lynch said she was truly humbled to be representing Halifax again as she retained her seat in the General Election 2019.

I total there was a 64.82% voter turnout in Halifax where 46,600 ballot papers were received.

Labour's Halifax MP Holly Lynch

"I'm delighted to be re-elected by the people of Halifax, it's a real honour to have won a third term," she said.

Ms Lynch's her majority has decreased from 5,376 to 2,569.

However she also said that the election as a whole was "very disappointing evening for the Labour Party nationally", and that a "lot of soul searching" will be needed.

She stated that the public "had a lot of enthusiasm" for Labour policies, but there were "questions about how they would be paid for".

Ms Lynch also said that a "change in leadership" may be required.

Despite failing to secure a seat for himself, Tory candidate Kashif Ali was pleased with his campaign and the overall Conservative win.

"It was always going to be a tough seat. But we have a majority Conservative government that can finally deliver Brexit after three and a half years of parliament stopping that. My immediate feelings are joy and I'm absolutely thrilled," said Mr Ali.

Meanwhile Halifax's Brexit Party candidate Sarah Wood has shared her thoughts on being a part of the General Election.

"I'm feeling an awful lot of gratitude to be here in this hall tonight. I'm really happy with the way I've ran my campaign and the way my campaign team have performed throughout," said Ms Wood.

Green candidate Bella Jessop said: "I just want to thank everybody that worked on my campaign. I think the Green campaign in Halifax has actually gone very well. We've had some good feedback."

The results in Halifax were:

Holly Lynch, Labour, 21,946 votes.

Kashif Ali, Conservative, 18,927 votes.

Sarah Wood, Brexit, 2,813 votes.

James Baker, Liberal Democrats, 2,276 votes.

Bell Jessop, Green, 946 votes.

