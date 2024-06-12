General election 2024: All the candidates who you can vote for in Halifax and the Calder Valley in the general election
When Calderdale voters go to the polls in the 2024 general election on July 4, they will have seven candidates to choose from in both the Calder Valley and Halifax constituencies.
Here is who is contesting the seats. Candidates are listed alphabetically.
Calder Valley
Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour)
Vanessa Lee (Conservative)
Jim McNeill (Social Democratic Party)
Donal O’Hanlon (Liberal Democrat)
Kieran Turner (Green Party)
James David Vasey (Yorkshire Party)
Donald Robert Walmsley (Reform UK)
Halifax
Kate Dearden (Labour)
James Samuel Laugharne Griffith-Jones (Reform UK)
Martin Hey (Green Party)
Perveen Hussain (Independent)
Samuel Jackson (Liberal Democrat)
Shakir Saghir (Workers Party of Britain)
Hazel Sharp (Conservative).
Neither seat has a sitting MP defending their seat, with Craig Whittaker (Conservative) in Calder Valley and Holly Lynch (Labour) in Halifax both announcing they are stepping down at this election.
