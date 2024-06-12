Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The candidates who will contest the two Calderdale parliamentary seats have been confirmed.

When Calderdale voters go to the polls in the 2024 general election on July 4, they will have seven candidates to choose from in both the Calder Valley and Halifax constituencies.

Here is who is contesting the seats. Candidates are listed alphabetically.

Calder Valley

Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour)

Vanessa Lee (Conservative)

Jim McNeill (Social Democratic Party)

Donal O’Hanlon (Liberal Democrat)

Kieran Turner (Green Party)

James David Vasey (Yorkshire Party)

Donald Robert Walmsley (Reform UK)

Halifax

Kate Dearden (Labour)

James Samuel Laugharne Griffith-Jones (Reform UK)

Martin Hey (Green Party)

Perveen Hussain (Independent)

Samuel Jackson (Liberal Democrat)

Shakir Saghir (Workers Party of Britain)

Hazel Sharp (Conservative).

Neither seat has a sitting MP defending their seat, with Craig Whittaker (Conservative) in Calder Valley and Holly Lynch (Labour) in Halifax both announcing they are stepping down at this election.