General Election 2024: Green Party announce their candidates for Halifax and Calder Valley seats
Calderdale Council’s first ever Green Party councillor, Martin Hey, is standing in the Halifax constituency.
Martin was born in Ovenden and has since lived at Pellon, Norton Tower, Hipperholme and now Northowram.
An accountant by profession, Martin is a member of the Calderdale Climate Action Partnership and leads the Green Party on Calderdale Council.
He said: “At this election, there's little to choose between Labour and the Conservatives, with both offering little more than rising inequality and continued environmental destruction.
"In contrast, in the Green Party we offer real hope for real change, with sustainable policies that will progressively reduce poverty and homelessness and increase everyone’s quality of life.”
Kieran Turner has been selected as the Calder Valley candidate for the party.
He lives in Walsden and has campaigned on social justice and environmental issues throughout his life and works in education after previously working in logistics in humanitarian aid.
Kieran said: “I’m well-equipped for all the challenges that representing the diverse communities of Calder Valley presents.
"Greens are crucial in the next Government, to ensure that if Labour wins, they will not be complacent or scared to make the changes we need for a sustainable future."