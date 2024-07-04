General Election 2024: here's how to find your polling station in Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millions of people will be taking to the polls for the General Election today (Thursday).

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, July 4.

In Calderdale some polling station venues have changed since the last elections.

Your local polling station will be marked out on your poll card or you can check online by entering your postcode at wheredoivote.co.uk

To vote in England, you now need to show photo ID to vote at polling stations in local elections.

Forms of ID that can be used include:

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government