General election 2024: Liberal Democrat's general election candidate for Halifax announced
Samuel Jackson will be hoping to win the constituency when voting takes place on July 4.
Mr Jackson has spent his entire life living and working in Calderdale and holds a master’s degree in History from the University of Leeds.
He has 10 years of experience working in a Calderdale textile factory and says he is proud to be the third generation of his family to work in this industry.
Mr Jackson says it has given him a wide range of skills and insights that tie him closely to Halifax’s heritage.
“There are many problems facing our community and the country at large,” he said.
“A housing shortage, a climate crisis, underfunded and understaffed public services, and a drug problem.
“These issues affect everyone but will impact younger generations the hardest.
“I wish to bring about positive change for Halifax and the United Kingdom, and to represent those desperately in need of a voice.”