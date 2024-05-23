BRIGHOUSE, UNITED KINGDOM: Prime Minister Tony Blair buys fish and chips at the Happy Haddock restaurant in Brighouse, West Yorkshire 15 May 2001, following a surprise visit to the area during his General Election campaign trail. POOL (Photo credit should read HARRY PAGE/AFP via Getty Images)BRIGHOUSE, UNITED KINGDOM: Prime Minister Tony Blair buys fish and chips at the Happy Haddock restaurant in Brighouse, West Yorkshire 15 May 2001, following a surprise visit to the area during his General Election campaign trail. POOL (Photo credit should read HARRY PAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
BRIGHOUSE, UNITED KINGDOM: Prime Minister Tony Blair buys fish and chips at the Happy Haddock restaurant in Brighouse, West Yorkshire 15 May 2001, following a surprise visit to the area during his General Election campaign trail. POOL (Photo credit should read HARRY PAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

General Election 2024: Looking back at general election campaign visits to Halifax including Tony Blair, David Cameron and Boris Johnson coming to town

By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd May 2024, 16:30 BST
With another general election campiagn kicking off, we thought we’d take a look back at previous Prime Ministers – and would-be Prime Ministers – visiting Calderdale to drum up support.

How many of these visits do you remember?

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Prime Minister Theresa May launches the Conservative Party Election Manifesto, on May 18, 2017 in Halifax, United Kingdom. The Conservative Party Election Manifesto contains major reforms to social care, ditching the pensions triple-lock and scrapping free school lunches in favour of free primary school breakfasts. Britain will vote in a general election on June 8. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

1. Elections

HALIFAX, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Prime Minister Theresa May launches the Conservative Party Election Manifesto, on May 18, 2017 in Halifax, United Kingdom. The Conservative Party Election Manifesto contains major reforms to social care, ditching the pensions triple-lock and scrapping free school lunches in favour of free primary school breakfasts. Britain will vote in a general election on June 8. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Kitwood

Photo Sales
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue for the event to launch the Conservative Party's general election manifesto in Halifax in northern England on May 18, 2017.(Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Elections

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue for the event to launch the Conservative Party's general election manifesto in Halifax in northern England on May 18, 2017.(Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales
(L-R) Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis listen as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during an event to launch the Conservative Party general election manifesto in Halifax in northern England on May 18, 2017.(Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Elections

(L-R) Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis listen as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during an event to launch the Conservative Party general election manifesto in Halifax in northern England on May 18, 2017.(Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson steps off the Conservative Party 'Battle Bus' arriving at an event to launch the Party's general election manifesto in Halifax in northern England on May 18, 2017.(Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Elections

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson steps off the Conservative Party 'Battle Bus' arriving at an event to launch the Party's general election manifesto in Halifax in northern England on May 18, 2017.(Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxTony BlairDavid CameronBoris JohnsonCalderdale