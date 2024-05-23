General Election 2024: Looking back at general election campaign visits to Halifax including Tony Blair, David Cameron and Boris Johnson coming to town

3 . Elections

(L-R) Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis listen as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during an event to launch the Conservative Party general election manifesto in Halifax in northern England on May 18, 2017.(Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: BEN STANSALL