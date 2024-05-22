Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prime Minister has announced a date for the next General Election.

Following months of speculation, Rishi Sunak has this afternoon said the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Labour’s Holly Lynch will be trying to stay as Halifax’s MP again this time.

Hazel Sharp has been picked as the Conservative’s parliamentary candidate for the Halifax constituency.

Calder Valley’s current MP is Conservative Craig Whittaker, who has announced he will not be contesting the seat and instead will step down.

Vanessa Lee has been chosen as the Tory party’s candidate for the Calder Valley.