General Election 2024: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces date for General Election when people in Halifax, Brighouse, Todmorden and Hebden Bridge will head to the polls
Following months of speculation, Rishi Sunak has this afternoon said the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Labour’s Holly Lynch will be trying to stay as Halifax’s MP again this time.
Hazel Sharp has been picked as the Conservative’s parliamentary candidate for the Halifax constituency.
Calder Valley’s current MP is Conservative Craig Whittaker, who has announced he will not be contesting the seat and instead will step down.
Vanessa Lee has been chosen as the Tory party’s candidate for the Calder Valley.
Josh Fenton-Glynn has been chosen as Labour’s hopeful to turn the Calder Valley red at this general election.
