General election: A guide to recent votes in Calderdale

With the UK heading back to the polls on December 12, we have taken a look at what has happened in recent votes in Calderdale.

There are two parliamentary constituencies which are in or cross over into Calderdale: Calder Valley and Halifax. Between them, they elected one Conservative and one Labour MP in the last general election, held in June 2017.

Labour took the largest share of the vote – 48.6 per cent in total, ahead of the Conservatives with 44.1 per cent and Ukip with 2.9 per cent.

This contrasted with the picture in the European Parliament elections this May, the most recent occasion on which the country went to the polls, when the Brexit Party took 35.6 per cent of the vote in Calderdale's local authority area, the largest share.

Labour finished second, with 18.4 per cent, and the Lib Dems third with 14.2 per cent.

Yorkshire and the Humber – the EU consituency in which Calderdale lies – returned three Brexit Party MEPs, one Labour, one Liberal Democrat and one Green to Brussels in May.

Turnout was, however, much lower in those elections – while 70.8 per cent of the electorate came out to vote across the two constituencies in 2017, just 35.5 per cent did in the local authority for the European Parliament elections this year.

Both those turnouts, however, were beaten by that for the referendum on the topic which will dominate December’s general election: Brexit.

Many commentators think that a decision between leaving and remaining in the European Union will form the basis for many voters’ choices in polling booths this year, rather than traditional party lines.

The major parties have each made significantly different pledges for the UK's departure.

While the Conservatives have said they will push through a departure on the terms of the deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson has negotiated, the Labour Party has said it will agree a closer alignment with the EU and hold a second referendum on its deal against the option to remain.

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to immediately revoke Article 50, keeping the UK in the EU, while the Brexit Party will pursue a "no-deal" departure.

The Brexit referendum in 2016 brought more voters to the polls across the UK than any referendum or general election in 24 years. In Calderdale, 71.1 per cent of the electorate voted, with a majority in favour of leaving the EU, with 55.7 per cent of the vote.

The EU Referendum result in Calderdale in June 2016

Remain: 46,950 (44.3 per cent)

Leave: 58,975 (55.7 per cent)

The vote share for the top three parties in each constituency in June 2017

Calder Valley

Conservative: 26,790 votes (46.1 per cent)

Labour: 26,181 (45.1 per cent)

Liberal Democrats: 1,952 (3.4 per cent)

Halifax

Labour: 25,507 (52.8 per cent)

Conservative: 20,131 (41.7 per cent)

UKIP: 1,568 (3.2 per cent)

Top three parties in Calderdale for the European Parliament in May

The Brexit Party: 35.6 per cent

Labour: 18.4 per cent

The Lib Dems: 14.2 per cent