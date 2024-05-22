General election July 2024: Shock announcement from Halifax's MP Holly Lynch as she reveals she will stand down in July
Just hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the election will take place on July 4, Labour’s Holly Lynch declared that she will not be contesting the seat.
It is not yet known who Labour’s candidate for the Halifax constituency will be.
Hazel Sharp has been picked as the Conservative’s parliamentary candidate.
Ms Lynch, who is currently expecting her second child, said: “I wanted to inform constituents that whilst it has been the ultimate privilege to serve as the MP for my hometown for nearly 10 years, I have taken the incredibly difficult decision to stand down at the general election.
"Today’s announcement has come much sooner in the year than I had anticipated, and whilst I have the most amazing husband and family, as the mother of a young son with another on the way, I have found balancing the requirements of this very special job with those responsibilities increasingly difficult..
"It is right that the role of an MP asks a great deal from those lucky enough to hold the office, however it also requires you to ask the same of your own family and I have found this harder and harder at this moment in their young lives.”
She said it had been an honour to serve in posts including Shadow Immigration Minister and Shadow Security Minister, and to change the law to bring about tougher sentences for those who attack emergency services workers.
“I will forever be grateful to all those who have placed their faith in me at the ballot box,” she added.