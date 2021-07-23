Greenlight to convert vacant Halifax mill into apartment complex

Greenwood's Mill, which is currently on the market with Walker Singletons for offers in excess of £750,000, has seen plans to turn the building into 31 residential units with a leisure/gym unit.

Planning officers at Calderdale Council have given permission for the proposals to go ahead.

In the officers report it stated that whilst it would be preferred that the building was retained for some form of employment use it was be accepted that old multi storey mill buildings are not as attractive for businesses to occupy.

Greenwood's Mill in Halifax

Neighbouring buildings of a similar kind are available for business with space at Dean Clough.

Officers said it has to be accepted that keeping the building in use after the severe fire is more important than holding out for some potential investor to bring it back into business use.

The planning decision also outlined concerns raised about parking for potential residents.

Planning officers said: "Although there is no off-street car parking proposed with the development this is a town centre location and there is available public parking on the streets around the site and in nearby car parks.

"Dedicated space for cycle storage is provided in the basement area of the building with access onto Dispensary Walk and Alfred Street East.

"The Assistant Director – Strategic Infrastructure (Highways) was consulted on the proposal and commented that the development is close to the railway station and would most likely be an attractive location for commuters. The importance of the cycle storage is therefore required to be fit for purpose, useable and secure."

In May 2019 a huge blaze saw firefighters work around the clock to save the Grade I listed building and businesses.