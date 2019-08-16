Halifax family's bid to extend home for autism son refused by councillors

A family’s bid to extend their home to create extra rooms which would increase their autistic son’s quality of life was turned down by Calderdale Council.

Planning Committee members agreed that the size of the extension – requested by Yasmin Akhtar for her family’s home at Sandhall Avenue, Highroad Well, Halifax – would be too large and overbearing and might set a development precedent for the future.

The plans would require demolishing an existing conservatory and garage to allow a two-storey front and side extension to be built, with two-storey and single-storey extensions also planned at the back, and a porch to the front of the property.

Mrs Akhtar told the committee the proposals would allow a bedroom and bathroom to be created for her son, who had autism, Asperger’s syndrome and had other health issues.

She described some of the health problems he had and said: “His needs mean he needs his own space and bathroom facilities.

“He is very quiet and prefers to be on his own, in his bedroom.”

Objectors were concerned about the size of the development and associated traffic it might bring to what was a narrow road.

Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley) said she backed their objections because of loss of privacy the size of the extension might bring and this also radically altering the look of the area.

Planning lead Richard Seaman had told councillors that planning officers recommended the plans be refused because of the overbearing impact the extensions might have.

Coun Jenny Lynn (Lab, Park) said it was possible a back extension could be carried out under permitted development rights and Mr Seaman said that might be possible.

But on balance, Coun Stephen Baines (Con, Northowram and Shelf) said he thought officers had got it right in this case.

It would look totally out of place and would set a precedent for similar applications in the borough in the future if it was allowed to go ahead, he said.

Councillors agreed and permission for the development was refused.

