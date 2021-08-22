Halifax MP pulls out of Palestine rally
Halifax's MP Holly Lynch pulled out of speaking at a rally held this afternoon organised by Halifax Friends of Palestine.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 4:15 pm
Updated
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 4:18 pm
The protest took place at Savile Park Moor and the MP was expected to be one of the keynote speakers.
But she posted on social media yesterday morning that she would not be there because of one of the other speakers.
"Upon seeing the speaker list for Sunday’s Rally for Palestine, I have been very clear that I will not share a platform with one of the speakers and so will not be attending," she said.
The other speakers were Yvonne Ridley, Adie Mormech, and Oldham Peace and Justice Campaign.