Halifax MP urges FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers fans to have their say over plans for The Shay stadium
Calderdale Council is considering disposing of the ground as part of a raft of cost-cutting measures which also include possible job losses and cuts to youth services.
The move has caused concern among football and rugby fans in the town, with the stadium home to both FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers.
A six-week consultation on the plans has now begun and the Halifax MP says sports fans in the town should make their voices heard.
“Government funding to the Council has been cut by £84 million in real terms since 2010 so councillors are being forced to make some incredibly difficult decisions in order to protect the most vulnerable,” she said.
"At the same time, the cost of adult and children’s social care has increased substantially.
“I know Panthers and Town fans will understandably be concerned to hear that the future of the Shay is uncertain, however everyone is in agreement that both sports teams are a huge part of our identity and bring people into our town from far and wide.
“I would encourage fans to take part in the budget consultation and have their say.”
There will be an opportunity for residents and businesses to ask questions about the Cabinet’s proposals during an online live Q&A session at 7pm on Thursday 1 February 2024. https://youtube.com/live/FZHbOjMsXDo?feature=share
People can have their say by completing the online survey: https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals
Alternatively, for those unable to access the web form, feedback can also be returned by downloading the form available at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals
This can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to arrive by Wednesday 7 February 2024 to:
BUDGET CONSULTATION, TOWN HALL, HALIFAX, HX1 1UJ
The Cabinet budget proposals are available to view online at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals
The proposals will be finalised by the Cabinet on Monday 12 February 2024 and the budget will be agreed at the Annual Budget Council meeting on Monday 26 February 2024.