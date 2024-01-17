Halifax MP Holly Lynch has urged FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers fans to have their say over the future of The Shay.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale Council is considering disposing of the ground as part of a raft of cost-cutting measures which also include possible job losses and cuts to youth services.

The move has caused concern among football and rugby fans in the town, with the stadium home to both FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A six-week consultation on the plans has now begun and the Halifax MP says sports fans in the town should make their voices heard.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch

“Government funding to the Council has been cut by £84 million in real terms since 2010 so councillors are being forced to make some incredibly difficult decisions in order to protect the most vulnerable,” she said.

"At the same time, the cost of adult and children’s social care has increased substantially.

“I know Panthers and Town fans will understandably be concerned to hear that the future of the Shay is uncertain, however everyone is in agreement that both sports teams are a huge part of our identity and bring people into our town from far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage fans to take part in the budget consultation and have their say.”

The Shay

There will be an opportunity for residents and businesses to ask questions about the Cabinet’s proposals during an online live Q&A session at 7pm on Thursday 1 February 2024. https://youtube.com/live/FZHbOjMsXDo?feature=share

People can have their say by completing the online survey: https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals

Alternatively, for those unable to access the web form, feedback can also be returned by downloading the form available at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to arrive by Wednesday 7 February 2024 to:

BUDGET CONSULTATION, TOWN HALL, HALIFAX, HX1 1UJ

The Cabinet budget proposals are available to view online at https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/council/budgets-and-spending/cabinets-budget-proposals